SJVN share price has risen for the fifth consecutive trading session on Tuesday following several project wins in the last few days. SJVN share price surged 9.8% to touch an all time high in today's session and in the five trading sessions, SJVN shares jumped by 31% moving from ₹45.80 to ₹59.90 (CMP). SJVN share price opened at ₹60 apiece on BSE, and touched intrday high at ₹62.75 and low at ₹59.39.

