SJVN share price cracks 10% as OFS opens; board meet ahead to consider divestment2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 09:26 AM IST
SJVN share price drops 10 per cent as non-retail investors sell, retail investors can bid tomorrow. Government to divest 4.92 per cent stake. The company's board to meet on Saturday.
SJVN share price cracked 10 per cent in early deals on Thursday on BSE as the offer for sale (OFS) for non-retail investors opened. Retail investors can bid in the OFS tomorrow on Friday.
