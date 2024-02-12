Hello User
SJVN share price down 19% after 51% drop in Q3 net profit

SJVN share price down 19% after 51% drop in Q3 net profit

Vaamanaa Sethi

According to a regulatory filing, SJVN reported a net profit of 287 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

SJVN share price down by 19% on Monday (Image: Pixabay)

The shares of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) witnessed a sharp decline of more than 19% in its share price on Monday, February 12, in response to the company's performance in the December quarter.

On Friday, February 9, the company disclosed a significant year-on-year decrease of 51.6% in its net profit, amounting to 139 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2023.

According to a regulatory filing, SJVN reported a net profit of 287 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations saw a marginal decrease of 1.6%, amounting to 543.3 crore compared to 552 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

At the operational level, SJVN witnessed a 3.2% decline in EBITDA, which stood at 368.5 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal year, compared to 380.6 crore year-over-year. The EBITDA margin for the reporting quarter was noted at 67.8%, down from 69% in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

In addition, SJVN announced that its board of directors has approved an interim dividend of 1.15 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, as per the regulatory filing submitted to exchanges.

"We would like to inform that the Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting have also approved an interim dividend of 1.15/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2023-24. The record date for the same is fixed on 21.02.2024. The payment of dividend shall start from 04.03.2024 onwards," the company said.

Over the previous month, the stock has surged by 22.73%, marking a substantial increase. Furthermore, over the last six months, it has experienced an impressive growth of 100.87%, demonstrating a remarkable upward trend. Looking back over the past year, the stock has soared by an impressive 261.74%, showcasing remarkable long-term performance.

