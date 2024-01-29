SJVN share price hits 52-week high on winning 100 MW solar project in Gujarat
SJVN share price jumps 15% after winning 100 MW solar project in e-reverse auction. SJVN stock price in strong uptrend, up over 12% with positive traction.
SJVN stock news: SJVN share price jumped nearly 15% to touch a 52-week high on Monday's trading session after the company won a 100 MW solar project in an e-reverse auction run by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL). SJVN share price today opened at ₹120.96 apiece on BSE. The SJVN stock price hit an intraday high of ₹134 and an intraday low of ₹119.46.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started