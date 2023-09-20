SJVN share price jump over 9% to hit 52-week high on MoU with PFC for financial assistance for renewable energy projects1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 01:33 PM IST
SJVN said that it signed MoU with PFC for financial assistance to various diversified portfolio of projects including majorly Renewable Energy projects and thermal generation projects to be set up.
SJVN share price rallied over 9% to hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for financial assistance for projects. SJVN shares jumped as much as 9.31% to a 52-week high of ₹83.69 apiece on the BSE.
