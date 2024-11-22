SJVN shares surge 6.5% on signing 7 GW renewable energy project with Rajasthan government

Stock Market Today: Shares of SJVN surged 6.65% to ₹110.30 apiece in intraday trade on Friday, November 22, after the state-owned firm signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan's Energy Department to develop 5 GW of pumped storage capacity and 2 GW of floating solar projects. This agreement aligns with the Rajasthan government's renewable energy expansion goals.

In a filing on Thursday, the company stated, "SJVN has signed an MoU with the Energy Department, Government of Rajasthan, to spearhead the development of renewable energy in the state. Under the MoU, SJVN will develop 5 GW pumped storage projects and 2 GW floating solar projects. Both parties have agreed to collaborate on renewable energy development on a long-term basis."

Also Read | Gautam Adani news: Adani shares extend selling for second straight session

SJVN’s shares have been in the spotlight due to a series of positive developments, including multiple order wins. In September, the company secured contracts for pumped storage projects with a total capacity of 8,100 MW and floating solar projects with a capacity of 505 MW in Maharashtra. The total estimated investment for these projects is approximately ₹48,000 crore.

During the same month, SJVN, in collaboration with GMR Upper Karnali Hydro Power Limited and IREDA, signed an MoU to develop the Upper Karnali Hydro Electric Project (900 MW) in Nepal through a joint venture (JV). SJVN and GMR will each hold a 34% stake, while IREDA will hold a 5% stake in the proposed JV.

Earlier in June, SJVN received a Letter of Intent from the Government of Mizoram for its first project in the state, the Darzo Lui Pumped Storage Project. This project, with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW, is planned across the Darzo Nallah, a tributary of the Tuipui River.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹13,947.50 crore, including interest during construction and financing costs at April 2023 price levels.

SJVN, a Mini Ratna Category-I and Schedule-A Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), operates under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. Established on May 24, 1988, as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, SJVN is partly owned by both governments and the public.

As of September 30, 2024, the Government of India held a 555% stake, the Government of Himachal Pradesh owned 26.85%, and the remaining 13.23% was held by public shareholders.

Stock price history After a relentless rally from March 2023 to February 2024, during which the company's shares surged by 287%, the stock slipped into the correction phase as investors appeared to book profits. Over the past four months, including November, the stock has declined by 27%, and it is now down 36.65% from its all-time high of ₹170.50 apiece.

Also Read | 5 small-cap stocks breaking out on charts now

Despite the correction, the stock is still up 20% on a year-to-date basis. It ended CY23 with an impressive annual gain of 165.55%.