SJVN stock jumps 4.4% after company bags 100 MW solar project
Shares of SJVN surged 4.42% to ₹95.60 apiece in early trade on Wednesday following the company's acquisition of a significant solar project. In a filing to the exchange on Tuesday, the company announced that it had secured a 100 MW solar power project through an e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (“GUVNL").
