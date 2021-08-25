Corporate earnings for the June quarter showed skewed growth in select sectors, suggesting that a broad-based revival may take longer than previously expected.

The quarter saw sectors that are linked to global demand such as commodities and exports post healthy growth as the second covid wave and regional lockdowns hurt domestic consumption. Companies benefited from a low base, posting better earnings in the first quarter (Q1) compared to last year, but sequentially, earnings contracted as margin pressure intensified with high input prices and reversal of cost rationalization measures.

A Mint analysis of 322 companies in the BSE 500 index showed net sales fell 9.9% sequentially in the June quarter compared to 11.45% growth in the March quarter. Net profit, after adjusting for a one-time profit or loss, also slipped 18.44% sequentially in the June quarter against a rise of 13.10% in previous three months. The analysis excluded banking, financial services and insurance, and oil and gas firms as they follow a different revenue model.

Last year, there was a strict nationwide lockdown in most parts of the June quarter, hence, this year’s earnings are not comparable on a year-on-year basis.

Amit Shah, head, equity research, India at BNP Paribas, said Q1 earnings showed the economic recovery is still at a delicate stage as seen by the almost immediate impact on demand due to the second wave.

“Overall, on operational profitability, most companies disappointed on account of margin compression. Consumer and auto companies surprised on revenue, but missed on margins with higher commodity costs impacting consumer and auto margins. Large-cap IT stocks missed on both revenue and margin, while the reverse was true for the mid-cap IT companies. However, deal wins remained strong; (it) should keep growth intact," Shah said.

Commodities such as crude, palm oil, and tea saw high inflation which hurt margins of consumer companies. However, with price hikes and stabilizing raw material costs, Shah believes the worst of margin pressure is behind. He has cut his FY23 earnings estimates for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies by 1-2% on aggregate.

V. Srivatsa, a fund manager at UTI AMC said a large part of earnings growth in the June quarter was driven by cyclicals such as metals which were large absolute contributors to incremental profits, driven by high metal prices and volume recovery.

“Cement, oil and gas, and consumer durables showed positive surprises while auto, banks, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) showed negative surprises as compared to expectations. The effect of lockdown has been higher on auto and this sector has been impacted by high metal prices. In the case of banks, the retail part of the loan book showed stress and incremental higher provisions were made for this part and also, future reserves were built up and NBFCs showed worse outcomes as they saw higher slippages and credit losses," he said.

Prices of basic raw materials such as oil and metals rose sharply in the June quarter. Brent crude rose 18%, while aluminium, copper, zinc, and lead were up 5-16%.

During the quarter, 246 manufacturing firms in the BSE 500 showed adjusted net profit declining 26.37% sequentially, while net sales fell 13.19%. This compares to a 22.85% rise in adjusted net profit and 13.72% rise in the March quarter.

In FY21, earnings growth was relatively broad-based, but in Q1FY22, growth has been a bit more skewed, said Edelweiss Securities.

