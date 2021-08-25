Skewed corporate earnings show revival may take longer

“Cement, oil and gas, and consumer durables showed positive surprises while auto, banks, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) showed negative surprises as compared to expectations. The effect of lockdown has been higher on auto and this sector has been impacted by high metal prices. In the case of banks, the retail part of the loan book showed stress and incremental higher provisions were made for this part and also, future reserves were built up and NBFCs showed worse outcomes as they saw higher slippages and credit losses," he said.