Skip a meal, buy silver, advises Robert Kiyosaki; predicts biggest market crash is arriving now

Best-selling author Robert Kiyosaki, known for Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again stirred debate with an unconventional piece of financial advice: start investing in silver even with just $10. In a recent post on X, Kiyosaki argued that even a small purchase of precious metals can be a meaningful first step toward understanding money and building long-term wealth.

Kiyosaki said that anyone can begin investing in silver with a modest amount of money, stressing that financial education often starts with small actions.

“For just $10 anyone can invest in silver. If you do not have a spare $10 stop eating for one day,” said the renowned author.

According to Kiyosaki, individuals can simply visit a gold and silver dealer and buy small amounts of what he calls “junk real silver,” such as old dimes or quarters. Beyond the metal itself, he believes the experience can provide valuable financial lessons from dealers who are eager to build long-term relationships with customers.

Biggest stock market crash arriving now Kiyosaki paired his silver advice with a stark warning about the global financial system. The author said he had cautioned about a major stock market crash years ago in his 2013 book Rich Dad’s Prophecy, where he predicted that the biggest market collapse in history was still ahead.

While he hopes his prediction does not come true, Kiyosaki believes the conditions that led to the 2008 financial crisis were never fully resolved. In his view, mounting global debt and structural weaknesses in the financial system could lead to another major downturn.

He recalled appearing on a CNN program hosted by Wolf Blitzer in 2008, where he said he predicted the collapse of Lehman Brothers just days before it happened.

“In 2026 the crash will be led by Black Rocks private credit Ponzi scheme. I hope I am wrong….yet if and when Black Rock crashes…It’s going to be fast and destructive. Baby boomers retirements will be wiped out all over the world because the world is loaded with debt it cannot pay back,” he added.

Against this backdrop, Kiyosaki said he continues to favour tangible and alternative assets over traditional financial instruments. He has repeatedly urged investors to accumulate gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even consider partnerships in real oil wells.

“I continue to suggest investors become proactive and acquire gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and partnerships in real oil wells. As the price rockets go boom I get richer because silver disappears and the price of oil goes up,” he tweeted.

Among these assets, however, silver remains his preferred starting point because of its affordability.

“I love silver because even in 2026, if you have $10 you can go to a gold and silver dealer and buy $10 worth of junk real silver….and receive a great financial education from the dealer….who wants you as a long term customer,” he tweeted.

Kiyosaki has long been a vocal supporter of silver, often describing it as both an industrial metal and a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. His latest comments continue that theme, urging people to take small but practical steps toward financial independence.

Silver Price Today Silver prices climbed on Tuesday, supported by a weaker US dollar and easing crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump indicated that the conflict in the Middle East could end soon. Gold also moved higher as investor sentiment stabilised.

On MCX, silver prices jumped 4.2% or ₹11,179 to ₹2,78,339 per kg while gold prices advanced 1.15% or ₹1,850 to ₹1,62,149 per 10 grams.

Spot silver advanced 3% to $89.60 per ounce, while spot gold gained 0.8% to $5,179.52 per ounce as of 0233 GMT. Meanwhile, US gold futures for April delivery rose 1.7% to $5,188.70.