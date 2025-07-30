Can this small-cap transmission stock electrify your portfolio?
Summary
It's the world's biggest transmission tower manufacturer, catering to more than 60 countries. Its also the lowest-cost producer of transmission towers and poles in the world, thanks to backward integration. Is it worth watching?
We all know food, clothing, and shelter are basic human necessities. Now think of another basic need – something you simply can't do without in today's world. For us, it's access to electricity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story