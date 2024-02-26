Skipper stock zooms over 13% to hit a new all-time high on ₹737 crore order win
The company shares have been on a bull run since July 2022, closing the following 12 out of 18 months in positive territory, resulting in a multi-bagger return of 623%. In the current month so far, the stock has gained nearly 40%, marking one of the biggest monthly gains since December 2022.
Maintaining their winning streak for the third consecutive trading session, shares of Skipper jumped 13.4% in today's early morning trade to hit a new record high of ₹401 apiece after the company secured a significant order.
