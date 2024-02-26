Maintaining their winning streak for the third consecutive trading session, shares of Skipper jumped 13.4% in today's early morning trade to hit a new record high of ₹401 apiece after the company secured a significant order.

The company informed investors through an exchange filing on Saturday that it bagged an order worth ₹737 crore for the design, supply, and construction of a new 765 kV transmission line project for Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

Also Read: Paytm share price hits 5% upper circuit as RBI asks NPCI to review third-party app provider request

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Sharan Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited, said, "We are pleased to share our latest achievement in our power transmission and distribution business, reinforcing our optimistic stance on this sector.

"The steady stream of orders from PGCIL has notably strengthened our order book in India's Transmission and Distribution (T&D) domain. With a year-to-date order intake exceeding Rs. 3,900 crores, these recent victories are poised to play a crucial role in propelling our anticipated growth trajectory in the times ahead," he added.

Also Read: 'Use corrections to add quality stocks, follow a stock-specific approach'

Meanwhile, the company shares have been on a bull run since July 2022, closing the following 12 out of 18 months in positive territory, resulting in a multi-bagger return of 623%. In the current month so far, the stock has gained nearly 40%, marking one of the biggest monthly gains since December 2022.

Skipper is one of the world's leading manufacturers of transmission & distribution structures (Towers & Poles) in its Engineering Products segment, a leading brand in the polymer sector, and a trusted partner for executing critical infrastructure EPC projects.

Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 55+ countries with a presence across sub-segments such as towers, EPC, monopoles, poles, and railway electrification structures, its website showed.

Also Read: FPIs offload ₹424 crore in Indian equities as outflows sharply decline in Feb

In the recent December quarter (Q3 FY24), the company posted ₹20 crore in consolidated net profit, a 100% YoY improvement, while it posted revenue from operations of ₹802 crore, an 80.22% surge compared to ₹445 crore posted in the same period last year.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the company posted a net profit of ₹56 crore as compared to a net profit of ₹11 crore in the same period of the last fiscal. The revenue from operations in 9MFY24 stood at ₹2,128 crore, a 61% jump.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!