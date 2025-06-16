S.Korean shares close at 3-1/2-year high on AI rally; SK Hynix hits record high

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday to their highest level in 3-1/2 years, as artificial intelligence firms rallied on policy hopes.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 52.04 points, or 1.80%, at 2,946.66, its highest closing level since January 13, 2022.

** President Lee Jae-myung, who took office on June 4 and has vowed to boost investment in AI, appointed Ha Jung-woo, head of Future AI Centre at Naver, the country's dominant web portal operator, as his first AI secretary on Sunday.

** AI chipmaker SK Hynix rose 5.31% to a record closing high. Cloud service provider Samsung SDS gained 21.7%, its biggest daily jump on record, while peer LG CNS added 11.3%.

** Search engine Naver rose 4.49%, while instant messenger Kakao gained 3.30%.

** "Meanwhile, geopolitical tension in the Middle East will not be over anytime soon, but financial markets are no longer expecting its downward pressure to be huge," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on Sunday, killing and wounding civilians and raising concerns of a broader regional conflict, with both militaries urging civilians on the opposing side to take precautions against further strikes.

** South Korea's finance ministry said authorities would closely monitor financial markets and deploy immediate and bold measures if volatility heightened excessively.

** Of the total 937 traded issues, 621 shares advanced, while 280 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 322.4 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,361.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.18% higher than its previous close at 1,363.5.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 2.488%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.6 basis points to 2.876%.