S.Korean shares track Wall Street lower; investors await BOK governors remarks

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, as investors awaited cues from the Bank of Korea's governor after the central bank stood pat on its interest rates.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 21.01 points, or 0.54%, at 3,862.67, as of 0053 GMT, after rising on Wednesday for a sixth straight session to a record high.

** Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday after a wave of mixed earnings dampened risk sentiment, as investors assessed reports that the Trump administration is considering curbs on exports to China made with U.S. software.

** South Korea's central bank kept rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected, amid a resurgence in home prices and a declining currency against the dollar.

** Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong is scheduled to hold a press conference at 0210 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.52% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.83%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.33%.

** Shares of Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were down 1.15% and 0.85%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added nearly 1%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics fell 0.6%.

** Of the total 926 traded issues, 353 shares advanced, while 510 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 265.2 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,433.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,431.0.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.03 point to 106.87.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 1 basis points to 2.569%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 0.5 basis points to 2.875%.