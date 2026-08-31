Skyways Air Services IPO GMP today: What grey market premium signals ahead of listing

Following the finalisation of allotment for the Skyways Air Services IPO, which received a bumper response during its four-day bidding period, investors have now shifted their focus to the stock’s potential listing gains. The shares are scheduled to debut on the Indian stock market on Tuesday, September 1.

Ahead of the listing, Skyways Air Services shares are trading at a solid premium of ₹37, or 27%, in the grey market, according to market sources. Based on the IPO’s upper price band of ₹138 per share, Skyways Air Services shares could list at around ₹175 per share.

The GMP reflects the expected difference between an IPO's issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it is only a preliminary indicator and should not be the sole factor considered while making investment decisions.

The issue was subscribed to 71.25 times. Qualified institutional buyers led the demand, with their portion subscribed 140 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed to their quota 87 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 25.40 times, as per the exchange data.

Skyways Air Services IPO details The ₹582.50-crore mainboard IPO was open for subscription from August 24 to August 27, 2026, at a price of ₹137 per share. The shares are scheduled to list on both the BSE and NSE.

The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 2.89 crore shares aggregating to ₹398.80 crore and an offer for sale of 1.33 crore shares aggregating to ₹184 crore. Holani Consultants Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to repay certain borrowings, fund incremental working capital requirements and meet general corporate purposes.

About Skyways Air Services Skyways Air Services provides services in the air freight forwarding and logistics sector, including air freight forwarding, ocean freight forwarding, trucking, warehousing, customs broking, technology-driven express cargo and parcel delivery, along with several value-added services for its clientele across domestic and international markets.

The company began operations as a Custom House Agent (CHA), now known as a custom broker licence holder, and has progressively expanded its service offerings over the years in response to evolving market requirements and international trade dynamics.

With over four decades of industry experience, SASL has built a well-integrated logistics infrastructure that provides end-to-end support across the supply chain.