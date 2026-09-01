Skyways Air Services IPO listing: Shares list at 10% discount to the issue price

Skyways Air Services IPO listing: Shares of Skyways Air Services made a dull stock market debut on Tuesday, 1 September. Skyways Air Services share price listed at 10.14% discount to the IPO price of ₹138.

Skyways Air Services share price opened at ₹124 per share on NSE and ₹124.50 on BSE on Tuesday. This means that the Skyways Air Services IPO listing delivered a loss of 10.14% to the IPO allottees.

The listing of Skyways Air Services IPO came in below the market expectations. The GMP of Skyways Air Services IPO was ₹32 ahead of the listing.

Skyways Air Services IPO details The ₹582.50-crore mainboard IPO was open for subscription between August 24 and August 27, 2026, at a fixed issue price of ₹138 per share. The company’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

The public issue consisted of a fresh issue of 2.89 crore shares aggregating to ₹398.80 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.33 crore shares valued at ₹184 crore.

The issue witnessed a strong response from investors, with the overall subscription standing at 71.25 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the bidding activity, subscribing to their reserved quota 140 times. Meanwhile, the non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 87 times, while the retail segment received bids for 25.40 times the shares on offer, according to exchange data.

Holani Consultants Pvt. Ltd. served as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. acted as the registrar to the issue.

The company intends to deploy the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment of certain borrowings, funding incremental working capital requirements and meeting general corporate expenses.

Skyways Air Services is engaged in the air freight forwarding and logistics business. Its portfolio includes air and ocean freight forwarding, trucking, warehousing, customs broking, technology-enabled express cargo and parcel delivery, along with other value-added services catering to customers across domestic and international markets.