Skyways Air Services share price surges 15% after Q1 results, dividend announcements | All details here

Newly-listed stock Skyways Air Services surged almost 15% in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, 18 September, a day after the company reported its June quarter (Q1FY27) results and announced its first-ever interim dividend.

Skyways Air Services share price opened at ₹126.05 against its previous close of ₹118 and surged as much as 14.6% to an intraday high of ₹135.20, inching closer to its all-time high of ₹136.40 hit on 1 September.

Skyways Air Services Q1 results The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the June quarter of the current financial year stood at ₹1,216.53 crore, up 93% from ₹630 crore in Q1FY25.

Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent stood at ₹19.67 crore, up 190% from ₹6.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Skyways Air Services interim dividend and record date The company has declared the first interim dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2026-27. It has fixed Friday, 9 October 2026, as the record date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said interim dividend, which will be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Skyways Air Services to expand business overseas The company also announced the establishment of overseas offices, subsidiaries, and joint ventures in China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines, with a view to expanding the group's business operations, with an aggregate investment of ₹30 crore over time.

It also announced an incremental investment through capital infusion into its existing overseas subsidiaries of up to ₹20 crore over time.

Moreover, the company designated Yashpal Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, in addition to his existing designation of Chairman and Managing Director with effect from 17 September 2026.

Skyways Air Services share price trend The stock was listed on 1 September this year. At the current market price of ₹135.20, it is down 2% from its IPO price of ₹138.

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