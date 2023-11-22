Small and mid-caps see 44% rise in net profits helped by OPM expansions due to lower commodity prices- Jefferies
Small Mid-cap Q2 review- Softening commodities, liquidation of higher-cost raw material inventory and firm pricing were key catalysts and 70% of companies under Jefferies coverage posted year on year margin rise. Operating margin expansion of more than 220bps YoY drove 44% YoY profit growth
The small and mid-cap stocks that have seen a strong rally with S&P BSE Midcap index rising 38.8% and S&P BSE Smallcap Index rising 47.5% during the fiscal year 2024. The same is being supported by the earnings growth being clocked by these companies. The declining commodity prices have benefitted small and mid-cap stocks that saw strong margin expansion drive earnings growth.
