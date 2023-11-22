The small and mid-cap stocks that have seen a strong rally with S&P BSE Midcap index rising 38.8% and S&P BSE Smallcap Index rising 47.5% during the fiscal year 2024. The same is being supported by the earnings growth being clocked by these companies. The declining commodity prices have benefitted small and mid-cap stocks that saw strong margin expansion drive earnings growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For small and mid-cap companies under coverage universe of Jefferies India Pvt Limited, excluding UPL Ltd, healthy operating margin expansion of more than 220 basis points year-on-year drove 44% YoY profit growth. 100 basis point make 1%.

Softening commodities, liquidation of higher-cost raw material inventory and firm pricing were key catalysts and 70% of companies under their coverage posted year on year margin rise, suggested Jefferies Q2 Review report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The highest year-on-year margin rise was seen by pipe manufacturers as Finolex Industries Ltd and Supreme Industries Ltd, which was led by stabilizing PVC prices.

Softer VAM (Vinyl Acetate Monomer) prices benefited Pidilite Industries while lower gas price on year-on-year basis was beneficial for Kajaria Ceramics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Healthy sales growth of more than 11% for the companies under Jefferies coverage universe was helped by the growth in capex/B2B plays such as Polycab India Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd and V-Guard Industries, which offset softer B2C offtake as seen in consumer durables and appliances. Electronic Manufacturing Services stocks like Amber Enteprises and Dixon also posted good sales growth, driven by ramp-up in PLIs and new customer, product additions.

Post Q2 top Earnings upgrades were seen by Polycab, Supreme Industries, whereas key downgrades were seen in UPL Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Crompton Consumer Electricals Ltd and Electrodes manufacturers.

Jefferies foresee capex and housing plays to continue to deliver healthy volume growth. Likewise, their top picks include-

Polycab India Ltd, which is a play on Indian capex cycle with 65% B2B sales mix, solid execution on volumes and margin and focus to improve FMEG,(fast moving electrical goods).

For Supreme Industries a margin uptick is likely from FY24 with PVC stabilizing and benefiting from 40% value-added mix, which makes it amongst the top picks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Amber Enterprise Jefferies stay bullish due to Amber's diversification into Components, and estimate FY23-26 sales, net profit CAGR at 18% and 43% respectively, led by faster growth in Components, new capex commissioning, client additions and PLI upside,

Kajaria Ceramics as per Jefferies is a good play on home-furnishing; Its Morbi export focus will aid domestic demand & pricing stability.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.