Can this small-cap auto ancillary firm’s premium pivot deliver big gains?
Ayesha Shetty 9 min read 17 Jun 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Summary
Known for its suspension systems, this Anand Group company is now stepping into high-value, premium product segments, from sunroofs and solar dampers to e-bike parts. Can it navigate the challenges ahead while sustaining growth?
A key player in the auto component space is undergoing a quiet transformation.
Known for its legacy in suspension systems, this Anand Group company is now stepping into high-value, premium product segments, from sunroofs and solar dampers to e-bike parts.
