Small-cap automotive stock announces stock split. Details here2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 03:48 PM IST
- Dividend paying stock has announced stock split in 5:1 ratio
Listen to this article
One of the dividend paying stocks in FY22, Savita Oil Ltd has announced stock split in the ratio of 5:1. The board of directors of the small-cap automotive company informed Indian bourses that board of the company has decided for subdivision of the company shares from current face value of ₹10 per equity share to ₹2 per equity share. The company has already announced 250 per cent final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.