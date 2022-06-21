Small-cap automotive stock announces stock split. Details here

Savita Oil Limited informed Indian bourses about the development citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and all other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at its Registered Office at 66/67, Nariman Bhavan, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021 has approved the following, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company: Sub-division of 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs.l0/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each."