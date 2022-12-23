Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Small cap company sets record date for 3:1 bonus shares, stock plummeted by 9%

Small cap company sets record date for 3:1 bonus shares, stock plummeted by 9%

2 min read . 05:09 PM ISTVipul Das
The shares of SecUR Credentials Ltd closed today on the NSE at 105.95 apiece level, down by 9.44% from the previous close of 117.00.

With a market valuation of 109 Cr, SecUR Credentials Ltd. is a small-cap company that conducts business in the industrial industry. Located in India, SecUR Credentials Limited conducts background screenings for potential employees. For the purpose of 3:1 bonus shares, the Board of Directors of the company has fixed a record date as January 4, 2023 in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the same.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “With reference to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that the company has fixed Wednesday, January 4, 2023 as the “Record Date" for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the purpose of:‐ 1. For issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 3 (Three) new equity share for every 1 (one) existing equity shares of Rs. 10/‐ each fully paid up."

The shares of SecUR Credentials Ltd closed today on the NSE at 105.95 apiece level, down by 9.44% from the previous close of 117.00. The stock recorded a total volume of 78,857 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 310,182 shares. The stock got listed on the NSE on 17 October 2022, and on a YTD basis, it has returned 45.94% so far in 2022.

The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 138.00 on (20-December-2022) and a 52-week-low of 67.15 on (17-October-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 23.22% below the recent 1-year high and 57.78% above the listing price or IPO. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a public shareholding of 100.00% compared to a public stake of 94.91% and a promoter stake of 5.09% recorded in the quarter ended March.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
