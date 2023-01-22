Small cap dividend paying stock could hit new 52-week-high post Q3. Buy?

Post Q3FY23 earnings, the research analysts of Sharekhan said “RKFL has scheduled a capex of ₹400-450 cr over FY23E &FY24E and guided for a potential revenue of ₹5,000 cr on peak capacity utilization and aiming to sustain EBIDTA margin at 22%. Along with RKFL is endeavouring to increase the non-auto revenue mix to 30% (currently 19%) and 3-3.5% (currently 2%) revenue contribution from EV segment. The management is optimistic on its export business and guided for a 15-20% growth in export revenue in FY24. With robust plans for organic growth driven by healthy response from export markets, RKFL has been strategically building up inorganic growth prospects. RKFL has acquired 51% stake in TSUYO to expand its EV product portfolio and its bid has been accepted to turn around JMT Auto. We expect RKFL to gain market share internationally, given its ability to provide an attractive value proposition to its customers. The stock is available at attractive valuation multiples of P/E of 9.7x and EV/EBITDA of 5.3x on its FY2025E. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 329."