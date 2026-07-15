Small cap engineering stock surges 8% after Vijay Kedia-backed Kedia Securities picks up 1.45% stake

Shares of smallcap engineering company Eimco Elecon (India) surged around 8% in Wednesday's trade after the latest shareholding data showed that Kedia Securities, backed by ace investor Vijay Kedia, made a fresh investment in the company during the June 2026 quarter.

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The stock gained as much as 7.8% to touch an intraday high of ₹1,905.50, extending its recent rally. Investor sentiment was boosted after disclosures revealed that Kedia Securities had acquired a 1.45% stake in the company, signalling fresh interest from an entity associated with one of India's best-known value investors.

According to the latest shareholding pattern, Kedia Securities acquired 83,930 equity shares of Eimco Elecon during the June 2026 quarter, representing a 1.45% stake in the company.

Based on the current market price of ₹1,755 per share, the investment is valued at approximately ₹14.8 crore.

Vijay Kedia portfolio While shareholding disclosures for several listed companies are still awaited, the latest available data shows that Vijay Kedia publicly holds stakes in 23 listed companies, with a combined portfolio value of more than ₹1,369.7 crore. Among these, his largest listed investment is Atul Auto, where the value of his holding is estimated at around ₹277 crore.

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FII holding rises The latest shareholding pattern also indicates growing institutional interest in Eimco Elecon.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) increased their stake in the company to 3.25% during the June 2026 quarter from 3.10% in the March 2026 quarter, reflecting a modest increase in foreign investor participation.

Meanwhile, the promoter holding remained unchanged at 48.96%, indicating continued confidence from the promoters in the company's long-term prospects.

The rise in both institutional and strategic investor interest comes as the stock continues to witness healthy trading activity in the broader smallcap space.

Stock performance Eimco Elecon has delivered strong long-term returns despite witnessing volatility over the past year.

During Wednesday's session, the small-cap stock climbed as much as 7.8% to an intraday high of ₹1,905.50. The company had touched its 52-week high of ₹2,548 in August 2025, while its 52-week low of ₹1,413.70 was recorded in March 2026.

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In terms of returns, the stock has gained nearly 15% over the past one month and around 18% over the last six months. However, it has declined 26% over the past one year.

Despite the recent correction, Eimco Elecon has created substantial wealth for long-term investors. Over the past five years, the smallcap engineering stock has delivered multibagger returns of around 295%, significantly outperforming broader market indices over the period.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.