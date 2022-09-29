The small-cap financial company informed stock market exchange about the bonus share issue citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 08.09.2022, have inter-alia, Recommended the Bonus Issue of Equity shares in the proportion of 2(Two) Equity shares of Rs. 1/- each for every 1 (one) Equity share of Rs. 1/- each to the holders of the Equity Shares of the Company issued by way of preferential issue on May 06, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders i.e. in compliance with the applicable laws."