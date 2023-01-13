Small cap FMCG stock declares record date for 1:1 rights issue

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In furtherance to our letter dated 30th September, 2022 wherein the Board of Directors of the Company had considered and approved the issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 by way of Rights Issue basis at the face value of Rs.5/- each per equity shares to the existing shareholders of the Company as on the record date and pursuant to regulation 30 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. January 13, 2023 inter-alia considered and approved the following: