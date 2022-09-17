Small cap healthcare stock shall pay 100% dividend soon: Check record date2 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 08:40 PM IST
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd is a local firm in the healthcare industry with a market worth of Rs. 4,191.42 crore.
Listen to this article
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd is a local firm in the healthcare industry with a market worth of Rs. 4,191.42 crore. The largest extensive diagnostic chain in India is Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited, which has over 90 cutting-edge facilities distributed across 15 cities. The Board of Directors of the Company has specified the record date for the purpose of a 100% dividend in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the aforementioned purpose.