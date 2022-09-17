Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd is a local firm in the healthcare industry with a market worth of Rs. 4,191.42 crore. The largest extensive diagnostic chain in India is Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited, which has over 90 cutting-edge facilities distributed across 15 cities. The Board of Directors of the Company has specified the record date for the purpose of a 100% dividend in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the aforementioned purpose.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors in their meeting held on May had “Recommended final dividend of 100% i.e. Re 1/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each, for the Financial year ended March 31, 2022 and the said Dividend, if approved and declared by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (ACM), will be paid within 30 days from the date of the ACM. The date of ACM and record date for the purpose of AGM and Dividend will be intimated in due course."

They further announced that “In furtherance to our letter dated May 26, 2022 intimating the recommendation of final dividend by the Board for the financial year 2021-22 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Company has fixed Wednesday, September 21, 2022 as the Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive final dividend for the financial year 2021-22."

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at Rs. 413.00 a piece, up 1.60 per cent from the previous close of Rs. 406.50. The stock has dropped 29.34% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 31.02% so far in 2022. The stock has appreciated 2.39% over the past six months and 13.49% over the past month. The stock dropped 6.14% in the previous five trading sessions, but it has been rising over the past two days, returning 1.22% throughout that period. The stock's total volume at Friday's close was 96,722 shares, less than the 20-Day average volume of 351,196 shares. The stock's last traded price was above the 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages but below the 5-day and 200-day moving averages.