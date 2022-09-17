Small cap healthcare stock shall pay 100% dividend soon: Check record date

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at Rs. 413.00 a piece, up 1.60 per cent from the previous close of Rs. 406.50. The stock has dropped 29.34% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 31.02% so far in 2022. The stock has appreciated 2.39% over the past six months and 13.49% over the past month. The stock dropped 6.14% in the previous five trading sessions, but it has been rising over the past two days, returning 1.22% throughout that period. The stock's total volume at Friday's close was 96,722 shares, less than the 20-Day average volume of 351,196 shares. The stock's last traded price was above the 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages but below the 5-day and 200-day moving averages.