Small cap industrial stock JTL Industries declares 93% PAT growth in Q4, Board declared dividend4 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 02:53 PM IST
JTL Industries is a small cap company that deals in iron & steel products.
JTL Industries is a small cap company that deals in iron & steel products. By the end of FY25, the company aims to boost its manufacturing capacity to 1 Million MTPA after reporting outstanding Q4 performance.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×