Small cap industrial stock JTL Industries declares 93% PAT growth in Q4, Board declared dividend

“This quarter also marked an important milestone for us and that was completion of amalgamation between JTL and Chetan Industries Limited which will aid us to become a stronger and dominant player in the industry by increasing our market share, doubling the number of dealers and distributors to over 600, and enhancing our manufacturing capabilities by 1,00,000 MTPA out of which 50% will be focused on producing value-added products. This is in line with our future growth target of deploying 10,00,000 MTPA capacity. JTL is constantly deploying efforts to enhance its capacity utilization and employ cost effective measures to maintain and increase profitability while achieving sustainable and robust revenue growth. We have conviction that our future sales could augment considerably fostering our profitability," said the management of JTL Ind.