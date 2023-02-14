Small cap infra stock declares dividend of ₹15, trading at a yield of 3.87%
With a market valuation of ₹3,483.96 Cr, Nirlon Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the infrastructure industry. The Nirlon Knowledge Park (NKP) in Goregaon (East), Mumbai, is an industrial park and information technology park that is being developed and managed by the company. The firm has announced its Q3 earnings as well as a dividend for eligible shareholders of ₹15 per share, bringing the dividend yield to 3.87%.
