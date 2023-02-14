Small cap infra stock declares dividend of 15, trading at a yield of 3.87%

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors “have, interalia, considered and approved the interim dividend of Rs.15/-per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (@150%) for the F.Y. 2022-2023, subject to deduction of tax at source, which will be made on or after Friday, February 24, 2023, to the Members as under: i. To all Beneficial Owners in respect of shares held in Dematerialized Form as per the data as may be made available by National Security Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as of the close of business hours on Friday, February 17, 2023; ii. To all Members in respect of shares held in Physical Form after giving effect to valid transmission and/or transposition requests lodged with the Company as on the close of business hours on Friday, February 17, 2023."