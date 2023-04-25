Ksolves India Ltd is a small cap IT company that recorded a market cap of ₹754.40 Cr during today's closing session. A well-known software development company with a global presence, Ksolves India Limited specialises in offering software solutions.

“We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Sunday, April 23, 2023, inter-alia considered and recommended final dividend of Rs.8/- (Rupees Eight) per share for financial year 2022-23 on its fully paid-up Equity share Capital of the Company. The said dividend shall be subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Dividend shall be paid within the statutory time limit to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names would appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date as may be fixed for payment of Dividend," said Ksolves India in a stock exchange filing.

The company recorded a consolidated net sales of ₹22.74 crore in March 2023 quarter up 59.89% from Rs. 14.23 crore recorded in March 2022 quarter. The company said its consolidated net profit reached ₹7.34 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 66.06% YoY from ₹4.42 Cr during Q4FY22. The EPS of Ksolves India stood at ₹6.19 during the quarter ended March 2023 compared to ₹3.73 recorded during the year-ago quarter.

Ksolves India Ltd. has issued 7 dividends since February 2, 2021, according to data from Trendlyne. Ksolves India Ltd. announced an equity dividend in the amount of ₹15.50 per share over the previous financial year. This generates a dividend yield of 2.43% at the current share price of ₹640.

The shares of Ksolves India closed today on the NSE at ₹640 apiece level, down by 0.09% from the previous close of ₹640.55. During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 58.94% and a public stake of 41.06%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹693.70 on (24-Apr-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹356.00 on (16-Nov-2022).

