Small cap IT company declares 8 final dividend, PAT surges 66% in Q4

“We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Sunday, April 23, 2023, inter-alia considered and recommended final dividend of Rs.8/- (Rupees Eight) per share for financial year 2022-23 on its fully paid-up Equity share Capital of the Company. The said dividend shall be subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Dividend shall be paid within the statutory time limit to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names would appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date as may be fixed for payment of Dividend," said Ksolves India in a stock exchange filing.