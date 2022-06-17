Dividend paying stock: Board of directors of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd have fixed 1st July 2022 as record date for finding the eligible shareholders for payment of final dividend. The IT company has already announced final dividend of ₹7 per equity share for financial year 2021-22. Nucleus software share price today is around ₹361, which means annual dividend yield of the IT stock is around 1.95 per cent.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd informed about the cut-off date for dividend payment citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Regulation) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that Thirty Third Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Nucleus Software Exports Limited will be held on Friday, July 08, 2022, at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC) and the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed during the period July 02, 2022 to July 8, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend. The Dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting, will be payable to such members whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company and as beneficial owners in the records of National Securities Depositories Ltd. and Central Depository Services ( India) Ltd., at close of business hours as on cut-off date July 01, 2022."

In its previous exchange communication, the dividend paying stock had informed about payment of 70 per cent dividend citing, "Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (''Listing Regulations'') corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has declared a Final dividend of Rs.7.00/- per Equity Share (i.e. 70% of face value of Rs. 10 each) of the Company for FY-21-22 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting."

In Q4FY22, Nucleus Software Exports Limited reported around 12.90 per cent rise in exports to ₹445.30 crore. In Q4FY22, the IT company reported ₹18.72 crore net profit, which stood at ₹8.82 crore in Q3FY22. So, the IT company has logged over 110 per cent rise in net profit on QoQ basis.