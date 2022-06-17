Small-cap IT stock announces record date for dividend payment. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 01:48 PM IST
- Dividend paying stock has announced 70% final dividend in FY22
Dividend paying stock: Board of directors of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd have fixed 1st July 2022 as record date for finding the eligible shareholders for payment of final dividend. The IT company has already announced final dividend of ₹7 per equity share for financial year 2021-22. Nucleus software share price today is around ₹361, which means annual dividend yield of the IT stock is around 1.95 per cent.