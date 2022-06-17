Small-cap IT stock announces record date for dividend payment. Do you own?

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd informed about the cut-off date for dividend payment citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Regulation) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that Thirty Third Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Nucleus Software Exports Limited will be held on Friday, July 08, 2022, at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC) and the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed during the period July 02, 2022 to July 8, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend. The Dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting, will be payable to such members whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company and as beneficial owners in the records of National Securities Depositories Ltd. and Central Depository Services ( India) Ltd., at close of business hours as on cut-off date July 01, 2022."