Small cap IT stock declares 1:1 bonus shares, scrip locked in 5% upper circuit
- With a market valuation of ₹595 Cr, Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the IT industry.
With a market valuation of ₹595 Cr, Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the IT industry. A software and application development company, Innovana Thinklabs Limited has established its presence and popularity in over 126 countries and 13 distinct languages. Its registered office, which is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, oversees all core business.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×