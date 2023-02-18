With a market valuation of ₹595 Cr, Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the IT industry. A software and application development company, Innovana Thinklabs Limited has established its presence and popularity in over 126 countries and 13 distinct languages. Its registered office, which is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, oversees all core business.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has approved “1) Increase in Authorised Capital of the Company from ₹11,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eleven Crores) divided into 1,10,00,000/- (One Crores Ten Lakhs) equity shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each to ₹21,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-One Crores) by the creation of additional 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) equity shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each and consequently, existing clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2) Issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) equity share for every 1 (One) existing equity shares held by the Members."

In FY22, the company recorded a net revenue of ₹61.92 Cr compared to ₹60.61 Cr in FY21, representing a growth of 2.16% YoY. The company's net expenses reached ₹35.58 Cr in FY22 down by 14.76% from ₹41.75 Cr reported in FY21. Innovana Thinklabs posted a net profit of ₹21.47 Cr in FY22, up by 38.04% from ₹15.55 Cr in FY21, whereas the company's operating profit margin and net profit margin stood at 47.36% and 37.28% respectively in FY22. The EPS of Innovana Thinklabs stood at ₹20.46 in FY22 against ₹15.48 in FY21

On Friday, the shares of Innovana Thinklabs closed on the NSE at an upper circuit limit of ₹580.90 apiece, up by 5.00% from the previous close of ₹553.25. The shares of Innovana Thinklabs are approaching the upper circuit limit since 9th February as per the chart pattern. The stock recorded a total volume of 7,000 shares compared to the weekly average volume of 1,900 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹89.30 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 492.76%. The stock rose from ₹121.80 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 435.89%. The stock has appreciated 35% over the past year, but it has dropped 28% during the past month.

