Small cap IT stock declares 1:1 bonus shares, scrip locked in 5% upper circuit

On Friday, the shares of Innovana Thinklabs closed on the NSE at an upper circuit limit of ₹580.90 apiece, up by 5.00% from the previous close of ₹553.25. The shares of Innovana Thinklabs are approaching the upper circuit limit since 9th February as per the chart pattern. The stock recorded a total volume of 7,000 shares compared to the weekly average volume of 1,900 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹89.30 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 492.76%. The stock rose from ₹121.80 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 435.89%. The stock has appreciated 35% over the past year, but it has dropped 28% during the past month.