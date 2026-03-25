Retail investors chasing outsized returns in small-cap stocks were facing a liquidity squeeze even before the US-Israel-Iran war-led energy shock roiled markets, as mutual funds faced longer timelines to liquidate holdings.
Small-cap stress: Investors feel the squeeze as liquidity tightens
SummaryShould redemption pressures intensify due to the US-Israel-Iran war-led energy shock, funds may struggle to find buyers without triggering sharper price corrections.
Retail investors chasing outsized returns in small-cap stocks were facing a liquidity squeeze even before the US-Israel-Iran war-led energy shock roiled markets, as mutual funds faced longer timelines to liquidate holdings.
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