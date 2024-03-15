Small cap, micro-cap stocks may fall further, use corrections for cherry-picking, says Dharmesh Kant
In Tata Group, going by business prospects and outlook Tata Motors, TCS and Tata Elxsi look promising from a long-term perspective, says Dharmesh Kant of Cholamandalam Securities.
The smallcap and microcap stocks have more room for correction and the next two quarters seem to be difficult for these companies, says Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research, Cholamandalam Securities. He believes good value opportunities in the Indian stock market may arise after 5% to 7% correction in the Nifty 50 from top, while sectors like railway infrastructure, power, select financials, auto ancillary and others to be looked at amid correction.
