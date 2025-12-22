Mint Market
Small-cap multibagger stock jumps after receipt of order worth ₹1.05 crore under Amrit Bharat Scheme

In an exchange filing, MIC Electronics said that the company has received a LOA variation from the Central Railway Zone, Nagpur division, worth 1,05,31,118 under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published22 Dec 2025, 12:20 PM IST
Small-cap multibagger stock MIC Electronics surged nearly 2.09% to 44.85 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company announced it has received a LOA variation from Central Railway Zone, Nagpur division.

The small-cap multibagger stock has remained volatile in the near-term. MIC Electronics shares have gained over 2% in a month; however, has declined 16.35% in the last six months.

The small-cap stock has, however, given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by surging over 270% in over five years.

MIC Electronics new order win

In an exchange filing, MIC Electronics said that the company has received a LOA variation from the Central Railway Zone, Nagpur division, worth 1,05,31,118 under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.

The company further informed that the order has been received for the supply, Installation, Testing, and commissioning of Telecom assets/Passenger Amenities at 7 stations of Nagpur Division.

“MIC Electronics Limited (“the Company”) hereby informs you that the Company has received a LOA variation received from Central Railway Zone, for Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning of Telecom assets/Passenger Amenities at 7 stations of Nagpur Division under Amrit Bharat Scheme for an amount of Rs. 1,05,31,118/-,” the company said in the filing.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that investment in procedure in its step-down subsidiary, Cellular Galaxy Electronics LLC, Dubai, was successfully completed.

MIC Electronics Q2 results 2025

From a financial perspective, the company reported net sales of 37.89 crore for the September 2025 quarter, marking a 38% increase compared with 27.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Net profit for the quarter stood at 2.17 crore, up 1.98% from 2.13 crore recorded in September 2024. EBITDA also showed healthy growth, rising 12.14% to 4.34 crore in Q2 FY26 from 3.87 crore in Q2 FY25.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

 
 
