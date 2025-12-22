Small-cap multibagger stock jumps after receipt of order worth ₹1.05 crore under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Small-cap multibagger stock MIC Electronics surged nearly 2.09% to ₹44.85 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company announced it has received a LOA variation from Central Railway Zone, Nagpur division.

The small-cap multibagger stock has remained volatile in the near-term. MIC Electronics shares have gained over 2% in a month; however, has declined 16.35% in the last six months.

The small-cap stock has, however, given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by surging over 270% in over five years.

MIC Electronics new order win In an exchange filing, MIC Electronics said that the company has received a LOA variation from the Central Railway Zone, Nagpur division, worth ₹1,05,31,118 under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.

The company further informed that the order has been received for the supply, Installation, Testing, and commissioning of Telecom assets/Passenger Amenities at 7 stations of Nagpur Division.

“MIC Electronics Limited (“the Company”) hereby informs you that the Company has received a LOA variation received from Central Railway Zone, for Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning of Telecom assets/Passenger Amenities at 7 stations of Nagpur Division under Amrit Bharat Scheme for an amount of Rs. 1,05,31,118/-,” the company said in the filing.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that investment in procedure in its step-down subsidiary, Cellular Galaxy Electronics LLC, Dubai, was successfully completed.

MIC Electronics Q2 results 2025 From a financial perspective, the company reported net sales of ₹37.89 crore for the September 2025 quarter, marking a 38% increase compared with ₹27.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹2.17 crore, up 1.98% from ₹2.13 crore recorded in September 2024. EBITDA also showed healthy growth, rising 12.14% to ₹4.34 crore in Q2 FY26 from ₹3.87 crore in Q2 FY25.