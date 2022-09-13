Small cap pharma stock to turn ex-dividend tomorrow. Should you invest?

Meanwhile, Vishal Manchanda and Bezad Deboo analysts at Systematix Research in their report said, "Although the domestic business declined on a high base (COVID-19), non-COVID products are performing well. INDR improved its market share ranking from 27 to 26 in July 2022. In the US, it was the first generic player to launch Lacosamide injectable, which boosted its US performance during the quarter. However, the product faced additional competition from Fresenius Kabi and Zydus Life, which could impact its run rate ahead. Management maintained 40% YoY revenue growth guidance for the US business, 20% for the Europe business, and mid-teen growth for the domestic business, with EBITDA margin expected at 19-20% in FY23."