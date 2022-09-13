Small cap pharma stock to turn ex-dividend tomorrow. Should you invest?3 min read . 10:09 PM IST
The fully integrated research-oriented pharma company, Indoco Remedies, will be in focus on Wednesday's trading session as the shares will be turning ex-dividend ahead of the record date. Indoco Remedies has announced a final dividend of ₹1.5 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share for the financial year FY22. Ahead of the ex-dividend date, the small-cap stock stood under pressure.
On Tuesday, Indoco Remedies shares settled at ₹364.20 apiece down by 0.71% on BSE. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of ₹373.85 apiece and ₹362.85 apiece respectively.
The company's market cap is around ₹3,356.12 crore.
Since last year, Indoco Remedies shares held a volatile movement on exchanges. In a year, the shares have dipped by more than 20%. On September 13 last year, the shares were around ₹457 apiece.
In May this year, Indoco Remedies announced a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share for FY22. This includes a one-time special dividend of ₹0.75 per share -- taking the final dividend to ₹1.5 per share.
The company fixed September 15 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend benefits. Thereby, the company will turn ex-dividend on September 14.
Last month, Indoco announced that if the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the ensuing 75th Annual General Meeting, payment of such dividend subject to deduction of tax at source will be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
The company's AGM will be held on September 22.
In Q1FY23, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹40.45 crore compared to ₹25 crore in Q1FY22. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹400.52 crore against ₹295.10 crore in the same quarter last year.
In the post-Q1 review report, Aarti Rao Research Analyst, and Maulik Varia Research Associate at Anand Rathi said, "We tweak our FY23e/FY24e earnings 9%/7% to factoring in the lower EBITDA margins (staff costs on new lines in sites opening up) and the better US sales. We retain a Hold, with a lower TP of ₹410 (earlier Rs440) valuing the stock at 17x FY24e."
Meanwhile, Vishal Manchanda and Bezad Deboo analysts at Systematix Research in their report said, "Although the domestic business declined on a high base (COVID-19), non-COVID products are performing well. INDR improved its market share ranking from 27 to 26 in July 2022. In the US, it was the first generic player to launch Lacosamide injectable, which boosted its US performance during the quarter. However, the product faced additional competition from Fresenius Kabi and Zydus Life, which could impact its run rate ahead. Management maintained 40% YoY revenue growth guidance for the US business, 20% for the Europe business, and mid-teen growth for the domestic business, with EBITDA margin expected at 19-20% in FY23."
The duo added, "The company expects to start trial batches for manufacturing high-potency products at its new line by next week. Manufacturing high-potency products could be a meaningful opportunity, as these require dedicated facilities. INDR’s growth trajectory largely depends on the company ramping up its market share in Brinzolamide, timely launch of gCombigan in the US market, revenue contribution from new capacity expansion initiatives, and growth in the domestic formulations business."
"We resume coverage on INDR with a BUY rating, and target price of ₹494, valuing it at 20x FY24E EPS of ₹24.7," Systematix analysts report said.
Indoco Remedies is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). With over seven decades of experience in the pharma market, Indoco has a strong foothold both domestically and internationally. The company is spread across 55 countries.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
