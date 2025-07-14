Small-cap stock edges higher despite weak trends in Indian stock market; here's why

Small-cap stock: Bartronics India shares were trading higher despite overall weak trends on Thursday's stock market session after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ampivo Smart Technologies Pvt. Ltd., which aims to boost technological advancement and create scalable, sustainable solutions, according to an exchange filing.

Bartronics India Share Price Bartronics India's share price was trading 2.03% higher at ₹14.10 as of 2:42 p.m. (IST) on Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹13.82 at the previous market close on NSE. The company announced the MoU update during the afternoon market session on 14 July 2025.

Shares jumped over 3% intraday from their low level of ₹13.64 on Monday after the company informed the exchanges through an official filing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

