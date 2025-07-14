Subscribe

Small-cap stock edges higher despite weak trends in Indian stock market; here's why

Small-cap stock: Bartronics India shares were trading higher on the Indian stock market despite the weak market trends after the company signed an MoU with Ampivo Smart Tech to promote technological advancement. Shares jumped over 3% intraday on Monday's market. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published14 Jul 2025, 02:40 PM IST
Small-cap stock: Bartronics India shares edged 1.16% higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.99 as of Monday, 14 July 2025, afternoon trading session on NSE.
Small-cap stock: Bartronics India shares were trading higher despite overall weak trends on Thursday's stock market session after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ampivo Smart Technologies Pvt. Ltd., which aims to boost technological advancement and create scalable, sustainable solutions, according to an exchange filing. 

Bartronics India Share Price

Bartronics India's share price was trading 2.03% higher at 14.10 as of 2:42 p.m. (IST) on Monday's stock market session, compared to 13.82 at the previous market close on NSE. The company announced the MoU update during the afternoon market session on 14 July 2025. 

Shares jumped over 3% intraday from their low level of 13.64 on Monday after the company informed the exchanges through an official filing. 

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.) 

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

