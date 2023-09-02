Small-cap stock below ₹10: Vikas Lifecare shares are one of the penny stocks under 10 rupees and the small-cap stock may have more stock float in coming times. The board of directors of the penny stock under ₹10 has approve issuance of additional 10 crore warrants convertible into equities on preferential basis. The preferential shares have been price at ₹4 per share, which is currently available at a premium of near 7 per cent as Vikas Lifecare share price today is ₹4.30 apiece on NSE. The aim of this preferential issue is to raise funds to the tune of ₹40 crore.

Vikas Lifecare fund raise details

The small-cap company informed Indian stock market bourses about the fund raise approval, the small-cap company said, "In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at G-1, 34/1, East Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi -110026, inter-alia: 1] Preferential Allotment to Promoter: to allot up to 10,00,00,000 (Ten Crores only) Compulsorily Convertible Warrants ('Warrants'), at premium, for cash to Mr. Vikas Garg, Promoter of the Company on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 4/- (Rupees Four Only) per Warrant, subject to shareholders' and other statutory/regulatory approvals, aggregating amount of up to Rs. 400 Millions (the issue)."

"Mr. Vikas Garg, Promoter of the Company shall be entitled to get these warrants converted into equal number of Equity Share of Re. 1/- of the Company by paying the full issue price of Rs. 4/- per Warrant (including a premium of Rs. 3/- per Equity Shares) within 18 months from the date of warrants allotment," the small-cap company added.

These warrants shall be issued in terms of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018; provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, all other applicable guidelines, rules, regulations and amendments thereof. Further, allotment of Equity Shares consequent to the conversion of these warrants shall be made in compliances with the requirements of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Vikas Lifecare shares are available for trade on both NSE and BSE. It ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹617 crore and its trade volume on Friday was 2,98,94,549 on NSE. Its 52-week high is ₹5.40 apiece on NSE whereas its 52-week low is ₹2.70 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.