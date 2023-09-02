Small cap stock below ₹10: Penny stock Vikas Lifecare offers preferential shares at ₹4 apiece to raise ₹40 crore2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Penny stock below 10 rupees: Small-cap company's board of directors has approved issuing 10 crore preferential shares at ₹4 apiece
Small-cap stock below ₹10: Vikas Lifecare shares are one of the penny stocks under 10 rupees and the small-cap stock may have more stock float in coming times. The board of directors of the penny stock under ₹10 has approve issuance of additional 10 crore warrants convertible into equities on preferential basis. The preferential shares have been price at ₹4 per share, which is currently available at a premium of near 7 per cent as Vikas Lifecare share price today is ₹4.30 apiece on NSE. The aim of this preferential issue is to raise funds to the tune of ₹40 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started