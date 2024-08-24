Small cap stock below ₹20 in focus after this Capex update. Details here

Small cap stock below ₹20: Oriental Trimex stocks will be in focus when the Indian stock market resumes operations on Monday. The small-cap stock has declared to foray into the business of cable machines for slab cutting. India's leading processor and trader informed about this Capex development through an exchange filing on Thursday. As a result, the small-cap stock witnessed strong buying during Friday deals, and the small-cap stock below ₹20 finished 20 per cent higher at ₹14.50 apiece on the NSE. The stock will be focused on Monday as Dalal Street enthusiasts will be eager to know whether the Capex expansion has been discounted or if some steam is still left.

Oriental Trimex news The small-cap stock informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the Capex expansion, saying, "Oriental Trimex Limited, a leading processor and trader of Natural Stones for over two decades, is pleased to announce its plans to revolutionize the stone industry with the importation and installation of a cutting-edge wire-based gangsaw machine, commonly referred to as a "Cable Machine for Slab Cutting", from China."

According to the press release shared by the small-cap company in its exchange filing, “This strategic investment underscores our commitment to embracing innovative technologies, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering unparalleled quality to our esteemed clients in the high-end residential and commercial construction segments.”

The company planned to import and set up the machine at its plant in Gummidipoondi near Chennai. It will mark a significant milestone in the Indian stone processing industry. Unlike traditional gang saws that utilize multiple blades, this wire gangsaw technology employs a series of diamond-coated cables with a diameter of 0.4-0.6mm to achieve precise cuts, setting a new benchmark for accuracy and efficiency.

As the first company in India to import this advanced machine for processing imported marble, Oriental Trimex Limited is poised to redefine industry standards and reinforce its position as a pioneer in the natural stone sector.

Small-cap stocks below ₹20 are available for investors on the BSE and NSE. They ended Friday with a trade volume of around 6.60 lakh and a market cap of ₹42 crore. Their 52-week high is ₹14.50, which they climbed on Friday last week, and their 52-week low is ₹6.15 apiece on the NSE.