Small cap stock declares a whopping dividend of ₹30, net profit up 51% in Q3
- With a market valuation of ₹4,735.87 Cr, Polyplex Corporation Limited is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial industry.
With a market valuation of ₹4,735.87 Cr, Polyplex Corporation Limited is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial industry. The capacity of polyester (PET) film produced by Polyplex Corporation Ltd. (Polyplex) is the seventh-largest in the world. One of the top producers of PET film, Polyplex has a presence all over the world, delivering to more than 2650 customers in 75 nations in Europe, the Americas, the Indian subcontinent, the Far East, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×