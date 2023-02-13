Small cap stock declares a whopping dividend of 30, net profit up 51% in Q3

With a market valuation of ₹4,735.87 Cr, Polyplex Corporation Limited is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial industry. The capacity of polyester (PET) film produced by Polyplex Corporation Ltd. (Polyplex) is the seventh-largest in the world. One of the top producers of PET film, Polyplex has a presence all over the world, delivering to more than 2650 customers in 75 nations in Europe, the Americas, the Indian subcontinent, the Far East, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

