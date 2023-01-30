Small cap stock declares 10 per share dividend, rallies over 30% in 6 months

On the NSE, the shares of CARE Ratings closed today at ₹608.00 apiece level, down by 2.37% from the previous close of ₹622.75. The stock reported a net volume of 1,50,456 shares as compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,48,714 shares. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹677.00 on (12-Jan-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹403.00 on (19-May-2022). The stock has rallied 5.82% in the last 1 year but on a YTD basis, it has fallen 2.59%. In the last 6 months the stock has rallied 32.91% but has fallen 2.59% in the last 1 month.