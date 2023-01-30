Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Small cap stock declares 10 per share dividend, rallies over 30% in 6 months

Small cap stock declares 10 per share dividend, rallies over 30% in 6 months

2 min read . 07:00 PM ISTVipul Das
On the NSE, the shares of CARE Ratings closed today at 608.00 apiece level, down by 2.37% from the previous close of 622.75.

  • A small-cap company with a market valuation of 1,802.66 Cr, CARE Ratings Ltd operates in the financial services industry.

A small-cap company with a market valuation of 1,802.66 Cr, CARE Ratings Ltd operates in the financial services industry. In less than three decades after it began operations in April 1993, CareEdge Ratings (CARE Ratings Ltd.) has made a name for itself as one of India's top credit rating companies.

A small-cap company with a market valuation of 1,802.66 Cr, CARE Ratings Ltd operates in the financial services industry. In less than three decades after it began operations in April 1993, CareEdge Ratings (CARE Ratings Ltd.) has made a name for itself as one of India's top credit rating companies.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Declared and approved payment of Interim Dividend of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for the Financial Year 2022-23. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed the record date as Friday, February 10, 2023, for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Members entitled for the payment of Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2022-23."

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Declared and approved payment of Interim Dividend of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for the Financial Year 2022-23. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed the record date as Friday, February 10, 2023, for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Members entitled for the payment of Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2022-23."

On a consolidated basis, the credit rating agency recorded a net profit of 16.31 Cr in Q3FY23 as compared to 14.89 Cr recorded in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 9.53%. The company recorded revenue from operations of 62.14 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 against 56.16 Cr in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a YoY growth of 10.64%. On a consolidated basis, the company's EPS reached 5.38 in Q3FY23 as against 4.93 in Q3FY22. On a consolidated basis, the company recorded a net income of 73.73 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 62.95 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY gain of 17.12%.

On a consolidated basis, the credit rating agency recorded a net profit of 16.31 Cr in Q3FY23 as compared to 14.89 Cr recorded in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 9.53%. The company recorded revenue from operations of 62.14 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 against 56.16 Cr in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a YoY growth of 10.64%. On a consolidated basis, the company's EPS reached 5.38 in Q3FY23 as against 4.93 in Q3FY22. On a consolidated basis, the company recorded a net income of 73.73 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 62.95 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY gain of 17.12%.

On a standalone basis, the company reported net sales of 54.55 Cr in Q3FY23 as against 48.65 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 12.12%. The company declared a net profit of 21.39 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 as against 14.89 Cr in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a YoY growth of 43.65%.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

On a standalone basis, the company reported net sales of 54.55 Cr in Q3FY23 as against 48.65 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 12.12%. The company declared a net profit of 21.39 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 as against 14.89 Cr in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a YoY growth of 43.65%.

On the NSE, the shares of CARE Ratings closed today at 608.00 apiece level, down by 2.37% from the previous close of 622.75. The stock reported a net volume of 1,50,456 shares as compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,48,714 shares. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 677.00 on (12-Jan-2023) and a 52-week-low of 403.00 on (19-May-2022). The stock has rallied 5.82% in the last 1 year but on a YTD basis, it has fallen 2.59%. In the last 6 months the stock has rallied 32.91% but has fallen 2.59% in the last 1 month.

On the NSE, the shares of CARE Ratings closed today at 608.00 apiece level, down by 2.37% from the previous close of 622.75. The stock reported a net volume of 1,50,456 shares as compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,48,714 shares. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 677.00 on (12-Jan-2023) and a 52-week-low of 403.00 on (19-May-2022). The stock has rallied 5.82% in the last 1 year but on a YTD basis, it has fallen 2.59%. In the last 6 months the stock has rallied 32.91% but has fallen 2.59% in the last 1 month.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP